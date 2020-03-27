Waste and recycling guidance issues for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI Archant

If your household is affected by coronavirus, any waste materials that you come in to contact with must be handled carefully, East Devon District Council has said.

The authority has asked all residents to follow the following guidance:

All contaminated items you produce, including tissues, cleaning cloths and wipes and masks, need to be put into a plastic bag and tied at the top to prevent any material escaping.

The bag must then be placed inside another bin liner and tied at the top again.

All bagged waste should be kept for a period of 72 hours in a place that cannot be accessed by other people or pets before it is placed in your wheeled waste bin, or gull sack if you use one.

The bin put out in your normal collection point.

If you have an assisted collection, bag the waste as described above, and put it out in your usual assisted collection point.