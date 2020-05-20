Advanced search

New district council leader set to be elected

PUBLISHED: 12:11 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 20 May 2020

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

A new leader of East Devon District Council will be elected at an extraordinary full council meeting to be held on Thursday, May 28.

The meeting has been called following the resignation of Cllr Ben Ingham on Monday (May 18), as well as the entirety of his cabinet from their positions.

It follows defections by eight members of the ruling Independent Group – one to the Democratic Alliance, a group formed of the East Devon Alliance, Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and now three Independents, and seven to the Independent Progressive Group.

Those two groups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together and as they consist of 31 of the 60 members of the council, have enough to form an overall majority.

An extraordinary council meeting was due to be held next Wednesday, May 27 but that meeting has been cancelled.

The council consists of 31 members of the Democratic Alliance/Independent Progressive Group, 19 Conservatives, and 10 Independents.

