District council warning over use of ‘dangerous’ sky lanterns

PUBLISHED: 14:33 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 21 April 2020

Sky lanterns Picture: Getty Images

A plea has been made for people to avoid lighting up sky lanterns as they show their support to key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the use of sky lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns, is ‘unacceptable’.

The authority is encouraging people who want to show their appreciation for key workers to take part in the weekly claps on Thursday nights.

A spokesman for EDDC said: “There are many reasons why use of sky lanterns is unacceptable.

“Not least that they are not safe for either animals or the environment.

“For animals they cause injury, suffering and death.

“For the environment, they can cause fires, destroy habitats and set animal housing, feed and bedding alight.

“With the dry weather we have been experiencing, the fire risk is increased as it’s easier for grass and countryside to catch fire, which in turn places a burden on our already stretched fire and rescue services.

“If you want to show support to our wonderful key workers, please do so by clapping.”

