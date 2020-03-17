Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls
PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 17 March 2020
Graffiti gulls have been cropping up around Sidmouth.
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0400 Picture: Terry Ife
The artwork has appeared up in various locations around the town including near Santander, Church Lane, Carina’s, The Archers and Natwest.
Do you know where the artwork has come from or have your spotted any other locations let us know?
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0448 Picture: Terry Ife
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0398 Picture: Terry Ife
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0393 Picture: Terry Ife
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0389 Picture: Terry Ife
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0382 Picture: Terry Ife
Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0384 Picture: Terry Ife
