Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 17 March 2020

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Graffiti gulls have been cropping up around Sidmouth.

The artwork has appeared up in various locations around the town including near Santander, Church Lane, Carina’s, The Archers and Natwest.

Do you know where the artwork has come from or have your spotted any other locations let us know?

