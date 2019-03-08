‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2019

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A 'miffed' resident is calling out antisocial dog owners that do not pick up after their pet in the form of a 'passive-aggressive' note.

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7030. Picture: Terry IfeDog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7030. Picture: Terry Ife

Temple Street resident Danielle Downey decided to pin up the sign sharing her frustrations after dog muck was left on her driveway.

She put up the sign, which read, "To the antisocial dog owner who allows their dog to poo on my land be aware I am watching on the CCTV. Take your poo home or I will return it to you."

In a post on social media she urged the dog owner to return and clear up the mess and added she had contacted the dog warden.

The mum-of-two said: "It's a little passive-aggressive message.

"Some irresponsible, anti-social dog owner allows their hound to wander off a lead and onto my drive to poop and then blatantly ignores the fact that it has left two steaming poops there in four days.

"I left the first in the hope that they might have a conscience and return to pick it up yet this morning it's still there and joined by another."

