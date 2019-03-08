Advanced search

Dog rescued after falling 60 feet down a cliff

PUBLISHED: 08:31 11 September 2019

The red cliffs of High Peak and Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton

A golden retriever is thought to have been chasing a rabbit when it fell off a cliff - leading the owner to risk their own life trying to see the animal.

The dog, two-year-old Berti, was saved by crew from Beer and Exmouth coastguards on Tuesday, September 10 at around 5pm.

It went over the cliff at Salcombe Hill, in Sidmouth, and its GPS tracker showed it was 60 feet down.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said the owner nearly fell over the edge while trying to see Berti.

In a post on its Facebook page, the team said: "Four rescue officers arrived on scene before the mobile, and while the mobile was on route 'Berti' made his way back up the cliff to a point 30 feet from the top, and as the mobile got on scene the dog self recovered to the cliff top uninjured and was with the owner.

"We gave some first aid to the owner who had minor cuts on both legs, and Berti drank two bottles of water, thirsty work this cliff climbing."

The team called on owners to keep dogs on a lead when near the cliff edge.

