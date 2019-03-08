Advanced search

Coastguard pull on drysuit to rescue dog from cliff

PUBLISHED: 09:39 12 July 2019

Branscombe coastline. PICTURE: Chris Bass

Branscombe coastline. PICTURE: Chris Bass

CHRISTOPHER BASS

A dog had to be coaxed off a 40 foot cliff after becoming stuck near Branscombe.

Beer Coastguard was called out at 4.50pm on Thursday, July 11, to Branscombe Mouth after a call about a dog called Gracie.

Gracie's owner had been trying to rescue her for more than an hour before the crew began searching the cliff top and beach.

After finding Gracie on top of a small cliff just about the river, one coastguard put on a dry suit and stood in the river to coax the dog down.

A Beer Coastguard spokesman said: "We soon got sight of her on the 40 foot cliff but she kept going along animal tracks East, West and up and down.

It was too overgrown to attempt a rope rescue recovery and also the fact she would not stay in one location would have made rope recovery difficult.

"He had to relocate on numerous occasions but eventually he mange to get her and bring her back to her owners.

"The owners were on holiday and didn't know what we could do, thanks to the staff at the Sea Shanty for suggesting she contacts the coastguard."

