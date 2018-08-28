Advanced search

We’re not in Sidmouth anymore Buster! Dog to make stage debut in Youth Theatre production

PUBLISHED: 17:18 16 January 2019

‘Buster’ Skelly will be making his stage debut as Toto in Sidmouth Youth Theatre's production of The Wiz at the Manor Pavilion in February. Picture: Angela Davies

Audiences will be whisked away to the magical land of Oz this February as Sidmouth Youth Theatre head down the yellow brick road in The Wiz.

Some 90 Sidmouth College students will take to the Manor Pavilion stage between Tuesday, February 5, and Saturday, February 9.

The Wiz will see all the familiar characters from The Wizard of Oz, as Dorothy and Toto find themselves not in Kansas anymore and want to go home. There to help them is the Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man and a very wicked witch.

Joining them in their stage debut will be ‘Buster’ Skelly in the role of Toto. Former student and youth theatre member Jake Burlow as the wizard.

A film version of the musical was released in the 1970s featuring Diana Ross as Dorothy and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow.

Angela Davies, drama teacher and STC founder, said: “Buster is never happier than running along the beach or posing for pictures in the woods and is clearly looking forward to his moment of fame and the adoration of the cast.

“The show has a simple but vital message for life. In many ways this is the mantra of The Sidmouth Youth Theatre. If you believe in yourself you can achieve the impossible.”

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £6 for under 16s and are on sale at the Manor Pavilion box office.

