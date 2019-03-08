Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dogtastic Day back in Sidmouth for a second year

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 May 2019

A fun-day held in memory of a popular Sidmouth man is making a return to the town this weekend - and will also support a terminally-ill businesswoman.

'Dogtastic Day', a tribute to Dave 'Mad Dog' Maddock, will offer face painting, outdoor games, popular carnival games like 'splat the rat', an ice cream van and several stalls.

It is being held tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 11pm.

Last year's event pulled in 300 people, who celebrated the life of Dave, who died after a battle with throat cancer on July 7, 2017.

This year's event will also raise money for Charlie Gwillim, who has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour at just 27-years-old.

Organiser Gill Maddox said: "Dog cared and loved in abundance, he brought light and colour - wow could he party!

"Come join us and meet your neighbours, let's keep strengthening our community and have a great time doing it."

Entry is £5, with free admission for children under the age of 16.

Most Read

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery teams enjoy a week free from defeat

Hurley claims eight wicket haul in another maximum point win for Sidmouth 3rd XI

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Running Club youngster Ophelia tackles her first Parkrun

Chris Day-Kerry and daughter Ophelia at Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC

Sidmouth’s Barrow to lead Devon in T20 double header against Dorset

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow the new Devon captain. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy a wonderful night for their annual indoor awards

Ken Wheeler receives the runners-up trophy from the men’s pair’s competition from Sidmouth ladies captain Carol Smith. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists