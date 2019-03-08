Dogtastic Day back in Sidmouth for a second year

A fun-day held in memory of a popular Sidmouth man is making a return to the town this weekend - and will also support a terminally-ill businesswoman.

'Dogtastic Day', a tribute to Dave 'Mad Dog' Maddock, will offer face painting, outdoor games, popular carnival games like 'splat the rat', an ice cream van and several stalls.

It is being held tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 11pm.

Last year's event pulled in 300 people, who celebrated the life of Dave, who died after a battle with throat cancer on July 7, 2017.

This year's event will also raise money for Charlie Gwillim, who has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour at just 27-years-old.

Organiser Gill Maddox said: "Dog cared and loved in abundance, he brought light and colour - wow could he party!

"Come join us and meet your neighbours, let's keep strengthening our community and have a great time doing it."

Entry is £5, with free admission for children under the age of 16.