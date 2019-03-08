Advanced search

Watch: dolphin spotted at Beer

PUBLISHED: 15:16 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 04 September 2019

A dolphin spotted of the coast at Beer. Picture: Beer Self-drive Motorboats

Amazing encounter with a dolphin at Beer.

This is the moment when the passengers of a self-drive motorboat had an unexpected welcome from an inquisitive dolphin off the coast of Beer.

It's National Wildlife Day today (September 4) and we thought we'd share this lovely dolphin video, posted on Facebook by Beer Self-drive Motorboats on Tuesday, August 27.

Have you spotted any dolphins in the seas around East Devon lately? Perhaps you've seen a seal or two?

We'd love to see your own videos and pictures of East Devon wildlife and you can share them with us by visiting our photography website: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

More: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

