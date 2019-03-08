Video

Watch: dolphin spotted at Beer

A dolphin spotted of the coast at Beer. Picture: Beer Self-drive Motorboats Picture: Beer Self-drive Motorboats

Amazing encounter with a dolphin at Beer.

This is the moment when the passengers of a self-drive motorboat had an unexpected welcome from an inquisitive dolphin off the coast of Beer.

It's National Wildlife Day today (September 4) and we thought we'd share this lovely dolphin video, posted on Facebook by Beer Self-drive Motorboats on Tuesday, August 27.

Have you spotted any dolphins in the seas around East Devon lately? Perhaps you've seen a seal or two?

We'd love to see your own videos and pictures of East Devon wildlife and you can share them with us by visiting our photography website: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

