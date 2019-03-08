Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson Alex Davidson

A Sidmouth cricketer is swapping Devon for the Yorkshire Dales as he lands a one month loan deal.

Somerset County Cricket Club [CCC] announced this morning [May 8] that Dom Bess will join Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a temporary move to give him more opportunities to play during this year's league.

Speaking of the move, Dom, 21, said: "We all agree that I need to be playing First XI cricket. Opportunities are limited here at the moment, so I went on the loan list.

"It's in the best interests of myself and the club that I'm playing First XI cricket, and this is a big opportunity. It's a different environment and hopefully I can come back with a lot of confidence and help to win some games for Somerset."

The 21-year-old will join Yorkshire in time for their County Championship match at Kent which begins on Tuesday. May 14.

Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry added: "Due to limited opportunities thus far for Dom within the County Championship, alongside his desire to play First XI cricket, he will be joining Yorkshire for a month with our full backing.

"It's important to us as a club to ensure that we are providing opportunities that support the needs of our player's development and the club's mid-term needs. This opportunity provides Dom and us with exactly that."