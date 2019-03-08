Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan
PUBLISHED: 08:54 08 May 2019
Alex Davidson
A Sidmouth cricketer is swapping Devon for the Yorkshire Dales as he lands a one month loan deal.
Somerset County Cricket Club [CCC] announced this morning [May 8] that Dom Bess will join Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a temporary move to give him more opportunities to play during this year's league.
Speaking of the move, Dom, 21, said: "We all agree that I need to be playing First XI cricket. Opportunities are limited here at the moment, so I went on the loan list.
"It's in the best interests of myself and the club that I'm playing First XI cricket, and this is a big opportunity. It's a different environment and hopefully I can come back with a lot of confidence and help to win some games for Somerset."
The 21-year-old will join Yorkshire in time for their County Championship match at Kent which begins on Tuesday. May 14.
Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry added: "Due to limited opportunities thus far for Dom within the County Championship, alongside his desire to play First XI cricket, he will be joining Yorkshire for a month with our full backing.
"It's important to us as a club to ensure that we are providing opportunities that support the needs of our player's development and the club's mid-term needs. This opportunity provides Dom and us with exactly that."
