Donated Christmas tree takes pride of place in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 December 2019

Pixie Day has organised Ottery's christmas tree this year and has been donated by Otter Nurseries Garden Centre. Ref sho 48 19TI 5346. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day has organised Ottery's christmas tree this year and has been donated by Otter Nurseries Garden Centre. Ref sho 48 19TI 5346. Picture: Terry Ife

Festive cheer has been brought to Ottery St Mary with a Christmas tree grown by Otter Garden Centres.

Pixie Day has organised Ottery's christmas tree this year and has been donated by Otter Nurseries Garden Centre. Ref sho 48 19TI 5336. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day has organised Ottery's christmas tree this year and has been donated by Otter Nurseries Garden Centre. Ref sho 48 19TI 5336. Picture: Terry Ife

The tree was put up outside the library, in Silver Street, by a team from the garden centre just in time for the town's late night Christmas shopping event on Friday (November 29).

As before, the tree donation was managed by Ottery resident Richard Coley with representatives from Otter Garden Centres joining him to help decorate and add the all-important fairy lights.

Garden centre branch manager John Giblin, who was on hand helping to hang the baubles, said: "We were delighted to supply a home-grown tree again this year and to support the late night shopping with a central point for festive carol singing.

"Last year we had a bit of a challenge due to extreme winds, but I'm glad to say that this time round, the tree went up without a hitch."

