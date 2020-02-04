Christmas concert raises vital funds for East African school project

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir's musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton. Picture: Graham Green Archant

A Sidmouth charity's bid to build a new special education school in Tanzania has been given a cash boost.

A Christmas concert held by Axe Valley Community Choir raised £1,000 for the Foundation for East African Development and Education (FEADE).

The money will go towards a project to build a school for children with special needs in Bagamoyo, Tanzania.

FEADE is currently in the middle of a fundraising drive for the project.

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir's musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton.

Mr Green said: "This is a great boost to our funds and the current project - a big thank you to everyone who took part in the evening and for their very generous gift."

Visit http://feade.org/ for more information