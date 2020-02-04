Advanced search

Christmas concert raises vital funds for East African school project

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 February 2020

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir’s musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton. Picture: Graham Green

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir's musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton. Picture: Graham Green

Archant

A Sidmouth charity's bid to build a new special education school in Tanzania has been given a cash boost.

A Sidmouth charity's bid to build a new special education school in Tanzania has been given a cash boost.

A Christmas concert held by Axe Valley Community Choir raised £1,000 for the Foundation for East African Development and Education (FEADE).

The money will go towards a project to build a school for children with special needs in Bagamoyo, Tanzania.

FEADE is currently in the middle of a fundraising drive for the project.

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir's musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton.

Mr Green said: "This is a great boost to our funds and the current project - a big thank you to everyone who took part in the evening and for their very generous gift."

Visit http://feade.org/ for more information

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Housewares, in Fore Street, has been revamped to offer a more pleasant experience for customers. Picture: Google

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Housewares, in Fore Street, has been revamped to offer a more pleasant experience for customers. Picture: Google

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

“No need for concern over East Hill tree felling,” says Forestry Commission

Woodland near East Hill. Picture: Brian Westaway

Long marks impressive return from injury with five goals for Sidmouth Raiders U16s

Goal!

Christmas concert raises vital funds for East African school project

A cheque for £1,000 was handed over to charity directors Ros and Graham Green by the choir’s musical director Edward Jacobs, chairman Shirley Williams and fundraising committee member Roland Middleton. Picture: Graham Green

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Town council chairman quizzed by Italian exchange students

Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow visited St John's to speak to students from Udine in Italy. Picture: St John's School
Drive 24