Sid Valley Food Bank look to bring 'Christmas cheer' with reverse advent calendar

Andie Milne and members of the food bank with the reverse calendar. Ref shs 46 19TI 4096. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Residents are being asked to donate Christmas staples to bring festive cheer to the Sid Valley's most disadvantaged.

Sid Valley Food Bank is bringing back its reverse advent calendar following its success last year.

The idea behind the scheme is instead of receiving a treat each day, people can donate a treat to someone who needs help.

The reverse advent calendar will launch on Friday, November 22 and run until Thursday, December 19.

Donors can drop in individual items or put together a festive goody bag which will be handed out on December 20.

Items can include Christmas pudding and logs, chocolate tree decorations, crackers, chutneys and sauces, selection boxes for children, or practical items such as festive napkins, cooking oil, crackers and washing up liquid.

Andie Milne, co-ordinator for the food bank, said: "We are really looking forward to it after last year's inaugural one. This year we are building on what we did year.

"We're looking at providing extra over the Christmas period. We will be supporting families who are struggling, not just using the food bank.

"We want to bring some Christmas cheer to people that otherwise would have to make ends meet.

"We are very grateful for the support last year. This year we will be helping families, not only using the food banks, we have had recommendations from the school and GPs.

"People can give single items or they can do a whole hamper. Things like cooking oil and washing ip liquid, food items so they can still have a lovely Christmas."

Donations of squirty cream, squash, coffee, trifle mix and toiletries for men and women would be gratefully received.

The charity has also planned a trip to the cinema for children to see Frozen II.

Donations can be left at the food bank's collection points; Fulfords Estate Agents, The Dairy Shop and the Radway Cinema.

You can also drop in to the Unitarian Church on Fridays between 11am and 2pm.

Anyone unable to get to these places but would like to donate can call Tom De Remer on 07975825759.