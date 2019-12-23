Advanced search

Donkey Sanctuary ambassador Peter Wright hopes to increase his involvement

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 December 2019

Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, has been unveiled as the new ambassador of The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, has been unveiled as the new ambassador of The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, the TV vet Peter Wright, has said he hopes to increase his involvement with the charity in the coming year.

His Channel 5 show, The Yorkshire Vet, focused on The Donkey Sanctuary in early December, during a week of programmes raising money for animal charities.

Mr Wright was filmed at the Sidmouth headquarters with a donkey-loving couple who had never left Yorkshire before.

He was also there for the Duchess of Cornwall's visit in July 2019, which he described as 'lovely'.

He said he felt privileged to be the ambassador for 'such a fantastic organisation', and added, "I'm hoping to do a lot more."

He said he was 'blown away' by the sanctuary in Sidmouth, and also very interested in the work the charity does overseas, which has huge benefits for people as well as donkeys.

"A lot of donkeys are extremely vital to their communities and if their health isn't as good as it might be, they're of less use as a functional part of the community," he said.

