Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 10 July 2019

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Simon Horn

Crowds delight in display of classic and modern cars at The Donkey Sanctuary.

Around 5,000 visitors enjoyed nearly 500 classic and modern motors under blue skies at The Donkey Sanctuary's annual car show on Sunday.

The show included vehicles from classic Bentleys and Jags to modern Mustangs and Porsches.

Live music from local band Static Charge and Amy Winehouse tribute My Winehouse kept the crowds entertained, while younger visitors got behind the wheel of go-karts.

Organisers presented fun exhibitor awards in a variety of categories, with the Best in Show cup going to a 1961 VW Split Screen Samba campervan. Its interior was based on the design created by Sidmouth's JP White back in the 1950s.

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: "The record crowd were entertained with an array of classic and modern cars, chilled out tunes and we were all blessed by a beautiful sunny day.

