News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Donkey Sanctuary Land Rover stolen from garage while awaiting repairs

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:12 AM May 31, 2022
The Donkey Sanctuary Land Rover that has been stolen

The Donkey Sanctuary Land Rover that has been stolen - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

A Land Rover belonging to The Donkey Sanctuary has been stolen from a garage forecourt in Sidmouth. 

The vehicle was taken at some time between 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 25 and 8.30am the following morning. It had been taken to the garage for a minor repair that had been due to be carried out on Thursday, May 26.

The vehicle is described as a 2001 Land Rover Defender 90 TDS, dark green with a white hardtop roof, registration WJ51 KZG.

The Donkey Sanctuary said it was essential to the work of the charity's staff, helping to care for the rescued and relinquished donkeys.

The theft of the vehicle has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police who are investigating the incident. The Donkey Sanctuary is appealing to anyone who has any information about the stolen Land Rover to contact the police on 101 quoting the log number 384.   

  

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

The burnt-out car in Sainsbury's car park

Arson attack destroys Ottery NHS worker's car

Philippa Davies

person
Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Norfolk Street, Wisbech this afternoon (April 14).

Drunken gunman 'nearly shot dead' by police in village confrontation

Paul Jones

person
Cameras and new signs could be installed at the Sainsbury's car park

Sainsbury's alters planned car park signs after 'customers only' concerns

Philippa Davies

person
The old wall alongside Church Lane in Sidmouth

Opinion

Churchyards are peaceful havens for wildlife

Ed Dolphin

person