Donkey Sanctuary Land Rover stolen from garage while awaiting repairs

A Land Rover belonging to The Donkey Sanctuary has been stolen from a garage forecourt in Sidmouth.

The vehicle was taken at some time between 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 25 and 8.30am the following morning. It had been taken to the garage for a minor repair that had been due to be carried out on Thursday, May 26.

The vehicle is described as a 2001 Land Rover Defender 90 TDS, dark green with a white hardtop roof, registration WJ51 KZG.

The Donkey Sanctuary said it was essential to the work of the charity's staff, helping to care for the rescued and relinquished donkeys.

The theft of the vehicle has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police who are investigating the incident. The Donkey Sanctuary is appealing to anyone who has any information about the stolen Land Rover to contact the police on 101 quoting the log number 384.