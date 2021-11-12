News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Get up and glow at The Donkey Sanctuary

person

Adam Manning

Published: 2:07 PM November 12, 2021
The Glow Trail at The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth

The Glow Trail at The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth

Visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth this Christmas can enjoy the new ‘Glow Trail’, an opportunity to explore the sanctuary grounds and find hidden clues. 

The trail shines a light on the stories of donkeys from around the world, and concludes in the heart of the sanctuary in the festively lit Glow Room, where visitors will discover a fairy-tale ending for three of the charity’s rescued donkeys, Gilly, Holly and Snowy. 

A year ago the three neglected donkeys, from Carlisle in Cumbria, were struggling to walk due to their overgrown hooves. Now thanks to The Donkey Sanctuary and the dedicated care they received from the charity’s grooms, they are recovering well and have a safe home for the rest of their lives, either in one of the charity’s sanctuaries or in a Guardian Home through their rehoming scheme. 

From Sunday, November 21, the Sunday Brunch menu returns featuring a whole host of choices, with vegetarian and vegan options. 

Exploring The Donkey Sanctuary this winter is the perfect opportunity to hear daily talks about the resident herd and to learn about the charity’s work worldwide, plus enjoy scenic walks and engaging exhibits, and view the award-winning RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden.  

The Glow Trail runs throughout the winter. Each trail sheet costs £5 and includes a Christmas gift on completion.  

 For further details, visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/visit-us/sidmouth

