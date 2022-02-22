Donkey Sanctuary win loo of the year award two years on the 'trot'

The Donkey Sactuary Sidmouth - Winner of the Devon's Top Attractions Loo of the Year 2021- 22 Awards - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

A Sidmouth tourist attraction has won Loo of the Year 2022.

For the second year in a row, the Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth has won 'Devon's Top Attractions 'loo of the year award' for 2021/22.

The Devon attraction welcomes several hundred thousand visitors a year and took the top spot again for 2021/22 with their outstanding toilet facilities.

The award's objective is to raise awareness and encourage the highest possible standards within an area that nearly all visitors will visit during their time at the attraction.

The award first started in 2019 in order to further heighten quality and standards at member attractions. Inspections are made at the same time as Devon's Top Attractions members’ annual inspections and mystery shop visits, all of which cover numerous elements, including quality, facilities, cleanliness, décor, hygiene, maintenance, signage and air quality.

John Crouch, Visitor Engagement Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised for the second time for our toilets.

“It’s especially gratifying to know we’ve provided clean and safe comfort breaks during the pandemic. A comfort break should be just that, so all praise to our fabulous in-house cleaners.”

Anne Blackham, Marketing Manager of the Devon Association of Tourist Attractions, added: “We are delighted to have presented our ‘Loo of the Year Award’ for the second time to The Donkey Sanctuary who, once again, easily exceeded all of the criteria measures and quality standards we set.

"In giving this award, we hope to have increased awareness of just how important the standard of public conveniences is for all Devon tourism businesses.”

The Donkey Sanctuary is the world’s largest equine welfare charity, working worldwide. With a vision where donkeys and mules live free from suffering and their contribution to humanity is fully valued. We run 10 sanctuaries around the UK and Europe, giving lifelong care to more than 7,000 donkeys and mules. Our hospital treats sick donkeys and trains vets both nationwide and worldwide.

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth is open seven days a week. Entry to the sanctuary is free, as is parking, and dogs on leads are welcome.