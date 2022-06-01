Donkey Sanctuary plants olive tree to mark Jubilee

The olive tree that will be planted next to the Jubilee Garden - Credit: Simon Horn

The Donkey Sanctuary will be commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and marking the retirement of a long-serving member of staff by planting an olive tree in its grounds.

The tree, chosen for its longevity and suitability for an ever-changing climate, will be a lasting memory of Her Majesty's 70-year reign, and a reminder of the charity's former Director of Equine Operations Annie Brown, who retired in May after more than 30 years' service.

Annie joined The Donkey Sanctuary in August 1991, working across the charity combining her extensive equine knowledge and experience with her passion to make the world a better place for donkeys.

The Jubilee olive tree at the Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: Simon Horn

The olive tree (Olea europaea) will be planted between the newly installed Jubilee Garden and the Mediterranean themed RHS Chelsea Flower Show Garden, which won the People’s Choice award at the 2019 show and has been replanted at the sanctuary. A seating area will be built around the tree, giving visitors the opportunity to take a break in its shade.