Devon charity will have seat at the COP26 table

person

Adam Manning

Published: 9:08 AM October 29, 2021   
Oct 2012. Jasmine (white top, blue skirt) loads her donkey at the water point. Water point at Nuu, a village near Mwingi in NE Kenya. As the drought persists women have to travel longer distances to obtain water for their families and animals. A donkey will carry 100 Kilo of water, a woman can only manage 25 kilo so life without a donkey can become intolerable. - Credit: © Crispin Hughes

Representatives from The Donkey Sanctuary are heading to Glasgow to take part in the UN Climate Change Conference.

The event, also known as COP26, will take place from Sunday, October 31 until Friday, November 12 and the Donkey Sanctuary team will be there to explain how working donkeys can help combat climate change in low to middle income countries and provide support after disasters.

Ian Cawsey, Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “At COP26 governments need to consider three key issues about donkeys. Firstly, they help create the sustainable livelihoods desired; secondly, donkeys are as vulnerable to climate change as anyone else in the communities they support so must be included in disaster planning, and thirdly, donkeys and mules are key to emergency response and recovery plans.

“With over 40 million working donkeys worldwide someone needs to speak for them, which is what The Donkey Sanctuary team will be doing at COP26."

Working alongside other international organisations, the team from The Donkey Sanctuary will explore ways to make sure animals are considered in the battle against global warming, and to ensure that the health and safety of working animals is included in negotiations and pledges made at COP26.

Extreme weather events such as drought, fire and flooding are becoming increasingly common due to climate change. Not always sudden; they can also build up slowly, as in the case of prolonged drought.

Rural communities in East Africa have been able to adapt to new climate conditions using their working donkeys

Donkeys can transport people in and out of disaster-stricken areas and deliver life-saving aid to communities that cannot be reached by vehicles. They can also transport materials for the re-building of roads, homes and buildings. 

An estimated 500 million people in the world’s most vulnerable communities rely on working equines to support their livelihoods.

Donkeys also free up women to participate in economic activity and may also help children access education.

The Donkey Sanctuary is a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care. The charity operates programmes worldwide for animals working in agriculture, industry and transport.


