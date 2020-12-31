Donkey Sanctuary wins award for its toilets

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions Archant

The 'cleanliness and sleek design' of the toilets at The Donkey Sanctuary have earned it a 'Loo of the Year' award.

The award-winning loos at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions The award-winning loos at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

It is the first time the tourism organisation, Devon's Top Attractions, has handed out the prize.

It was introduced to encourage all 30 members to aim for the highest possible standards in their toilet facilities.

The loos at all the attractions were included in the regular inspections and 'mystery shopper' visits, and graded on their cleanliness, décor, hygiene, maintenance, signage and air quality.

The Donkey Sanctuary's visitor engagement manager, John Crouch said:

"A comfort break should be just that, so we make sure our toilets are clean, warm and accessible for all.

"All praise to our fabulous in-house cleaners.

"This award will be a great way to attract more coach companies and visitors to us and so we are really pleased to be named as the 2019 winner."

The other two finalists were Seaton Tramway and Quince Honey Farm.