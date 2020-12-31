Advanced search

Donkey Sanctuary wins award for its toilets

PUBLISHED: 09:42 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 31 December 2019

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Archant

The 'cleanliness and sleek design' of the toilets at The Donkey Sanctuary have earned it a 'Loo of the Year' award.

The award-winning loos at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Devon's Top AttractionsThe award-winning loos at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

It is the first time the tourism organisation, Devon's Top Attractions, has handed out the prize.

It was introduced to encourage all 30 members to aim for the highest possible standards in their toilet facilities.

The loos at all the attractions were included in the regular inspections and 'mystery shopper' visits, and graded on their cleanliness, décor, hygiene, maintenance, signage and air quality.

The Donkey Sanctuary's visitor engagement manager, John Crouch said:

"A comfort break should be just that, so we make sure our toilets are clean, warm and accessible for all.

"All praise to our fabulous in-house cleaners.

"This award will be a great way to attract more coach companies and visitors to us and so we are really pleased to be named as the 2019 winner."

The other two finalists were Seaton Tramway and Quince Honey Farm.

Most Read

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.

What made the news in 2019? Review of the year July to September

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from St John's School, Sidmouth, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.

What made the news in 2019? Review of the year July to September

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from St John's School, Sidmouth, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Donkey Sanctuary wins award for its toilets

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Beer Reserves beaten at home by high-flying Elmore

The Beer Albion senior players with some of the clubs juniors at the club's Centenary Celebration match against Axminster Town. Picture RICHARD HONNOR

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs end 2019 on high with Boxing Day success

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2765. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists