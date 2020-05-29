Advanced search

Donkeys great and small given home in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 May 2020

Two of the donkeys with groom Rachel Hill. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Two of the donkeys with groom Rachel Hill. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Archant

A group of seven donkeys have found a new home at the Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth.

Three large Poitou donkeys and four Mediterranean miniature donkeys had come from a loving home and were relinquished into the charity’s care due to a change in the owner’s circumstances.

They will now be given a home for life at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth.

Poitou donkeys measure an average of 14.2 hands high (142-152 cm) – they are distinctive not just because of their size, but also from their long shaggy coats and are not usually found alongside miniature donkeys, who are on average eight hands tall, reaching no more than 91cm at the shoulder.

Donkey welfare advisor Tewsday Herbert said: “I rarely come across the less common breeds of donkeys, so it was a real treat to meet the Poitous and miniatures.”

The donkeys are not suitable for rehoming due to their specialist care requirements, so have found their forever home at the sanctuary.

