Hip hip hoor-bray! Donkey Sanctuary scoops double award in primary school mag awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 December 2019

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth's Donkey Sanctuary has scooped two top awards in the 2019 Primary Times' Reader Star Awards.

Readers of the magazine, which is distributed to primary schools across Devon, were asked to vote for their favourite local family friendly places in a number of categories.

The Donkey Sanctuary took the top spots in the favourite family attraction (half day), and free local family event categories.

The best family attraction for a half day out category was created to include attractions that people may visit, perhaps, for a few hours but on a frequent basis, or attractions that offer timed schedules.

The second award, featuring a free local family event, was won by The Donkey Sanctuary for its popular Summer Fair, where admission for children is free.

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager at The Donkey Sanctuary said: "We are delighted to be a firm family favourite when it comes to days out in Devon, and to get this recognition from the readers of Primary Times is fantastic."

