Drama society donates to Hospiscare in memory of 'sadly missed' musical director

Abbie Summers of Hospiscare receives the cheque from SADS chairman Barry Lister and Tanya Rees, the director of this year’s pantomime. - Credit: SADS

A donation of more than £2,000 has been presented to Hospiscare by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society (SADS) in memory of their pantomime musical director, Rob Preece.

Rob passed away in 2021 after 11 years leading the band for SADS’ annual panto at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Liz Hammond of SADS said: “He was always joining in with a joke and encouragement, often showing his wicked sense of humour.

“He was a lovely kind-hearted friend and colleague. He will be sadly missed by so many who knew him.”

Because he was so highly thought of, SADS sought the approval of Rob’s family to donate the proceeds from their 2021 production of Dick Whittington to the charity – a total of £2,300.

Rob’s family and friends had attended the panto.

The cheque was presented to the manager of the Hospiscare Warehouse in Honiton, Abbie Summers, by SADS chairman Barry Lister and Tanya Rees, the director of this year’s pantomime.