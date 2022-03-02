News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Drama society donates to Hospiscare in memory of 'sadly missed' musical director

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2022
Abbie Summers of Hospiscare, and Barry Lister and Tanya Rees of SADS 

Abbie Summers of Hospiscare receives the cheque from SADS chairman Barry Lister and Tanya Rees, the director of this year’s pantomime. - Credit: SADS

A donation of more than £2,000 has been presented to Hospiscare by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society (SADS) in memory of their pantomime musical director, Rob Preece. 

Rob passed away in 2021 after 11 years leading the band for SADS’ annual panto at the Manor Pavilion Theatre. 

Liz Hammond of SADS said: “He was always joining in with a joke and encouragement, often showing his wicked sense of humour.  

“He was a lovely kind-hearted friend and colleague. He will be sadly missed by so many who knew him.” 

Because he was so highly thought of, SADS sought the approval of Rob’s family to donate the proceeds from their 2021 production of Dick Whittington to the charity – a total of £2,300. 

Rob’s family and friends had attended the panto. 

The cheque was presented to the manager of the Hospiscare Warehouse in Honiton, Abbie Summers, by SADS chairman Barry Lister and Tanya Rees, the director of this year’s pantomime. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Sidmouth resident Mike Goodman, who started an online petition against car park price increases across East Devon

Fees to double to £2 per hour in 21 East Devon car parks

Philippa Davies and Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Alex Walton

Opinion

'What have we learnt from last two years?'

Vince Page

person
Winners Steve Butler and Chris Ward

Individual finalists confirmed for Sidmouth Darts League

Matt Isaac

Logo Icon