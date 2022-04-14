News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Drink driver banned after A30 crash

Published: 10:39 AM April 14, 2022
Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

A drink driver from Honiton caused a head-on crash after driving on the wrong side of the A30 at Ottery St Mary. 

 Kayleigh Heselden unlawfully took a Mercedes car and got behind the wheel while nearly three times the drink-drive limit last November. 

She drove along the wrong side of the road and crashed into a BMW car and a barrier. 

Heselden, aged 30, of Brand Road, Honiton, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving, taking a vehicle without consent and having no insurance. 

Her breath test reading was 98mg of alcohol - the legal top limit for driving is just 35mg. She was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months by Exeter magistrates, and banned from driving for two years. 

The magistrates told her she had driven 'with excess alcohol on the wrong side of a dual carriageway and had a head-on collision with an oncoming car'. 

Honiton News
Ottery St Mary News

