Driver sustains serious injuries after collision in Sidbury

Archant

A male driver has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A375 in Sidbury yesterday (Saturday).

Devon and Cornwall Police officers attended the incident, where a forensic examination was conducted.

The constabulary’s roads policing team was also in attendance.

Once a full examination of the scene had been completed, the roads were reopened.

The male driver was subsequently taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.