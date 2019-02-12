Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drop in session for prospective election candidates

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 February 2019

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

Prospective candidates can learn about what it takes to become a councillor ahead of this May’s district council elections.

Representatives from East Devon District Council (EDDC) will be available on Monday (March 4) to discuss what the role involves and how residents can put themselves forward for the election.

The East Devon district is divided into 32 electoral wards, represented by 59 councillors who are elected for four years.

The next election for parish, town and district council positions will take place on Thursday, May 2.

The drop in session on Monday will be held between 4pm and 7pm at East Devon District Council’s new headquarters at Blackdown House in Honiton.

In attendance will be the returning officer, deputy returning officer and electoral services manager. They will be able to discuss the process, as well as whether a prospective candidate is eligible to stand.

Nomination packs will be available on the evening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Gig Club celebrate another good year with Awards Night

Nick Thompson receives the Sidmouth Gig Club Splash Award for his “Epic Fail” when he wasted everyone’s time by using a camera with no memory card! Nick says he’s in training to retain the trophy in 2020. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

SOHC men’s 1st XI bag weekend win double as Southern One title race hots up

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Sidbury play park gets a makeover

Furzehill play area in Sidbury. Ref shs 08 19TI 1000773. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists