Drugs seized during road policing operation in Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 15:57 11 October 2019
Drugs have been seized in a road policing operation in Sidmouth which also saw eight drivers reported for speeding.
It took place on the evening of Thursday, October 10.
Police said the drugs were seized after a vehicle and its four occupants were searched.
A large number of drivers were spoken to about various road traffic offences.
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, October 8, a driver was arrested for being under the influence of drugs during a similar operation in Seaton.
A number of people were dealt with for speeding and officers gave advice on numerous traffic offences.
A police spokesman said: "Speed kills people and every driver owes a duty of care to drive safely on our roads."
The two traffic operations were carried out by the Devon and Cornwall Police Special Constabulary and Rural East Devon policing teams.
