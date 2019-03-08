Drugs seized during road policing operation in Sidmouth

Archant

Drugs have been seized in a road policing operation in Sidmouth which also saw eight drivers reported for speeding.

It took place on the evening of Thursday, October 10.

Police said the drugs were seized after a vehicle and its four occupants were searched.

A large number of drivers were spoken to about various road traffic offences.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, October 8, a driver was arrested for being under the influence of drugs during a similar operation in Seaton.

A number of people were dealt with for speeding and officers gave advice on numerous traffic offences.

A police spokesman said: "Speed kills people and every driver owes a duty of care to drive safely on our roads."

The two traffic operations were carried out by the Devon and Cornwall Police Special Constabulary and Rural East Devon policing teams.