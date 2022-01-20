News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Fire training exercise at Newton Poppleford

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:08 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 10:19 AM January 20, 2022
The fire crew rescuing a casualty from the Kitchen - Credit: Adam Manning

Newton Poppleford was awash with fire engines on Monday night (January 17)

Nothing was on fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were search and rescue training at Waterleat House.

Crews from Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary, Honiton and Exeter attended and hose reels were set up. A film was put over the visor to simulate working in smoke, which of course limited the vision of the firefighters so they had to rely on touch to navigate the house, which was full of debris.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said "Firefighters need to train using techniques while searching in smoke and darkness to enable them to effectively reach casualties with limited or no vision, negotiating a complex building layout, obstacles en route and most importantly finding their way out.   Finding buildings like Waterleat is a fantastic opportunity and we would like to thank DLux developments for letting us use the site"

One of the crews through a thermal imaging camera - Credit: Adam Manning

The first crew setting up a hose reel - Credit: Adam Manning

The crew went in with fog visors to simulate smoke - Credit: Adam Manning

The first crew getting ready to enter the property - Credit: Adam Manning

The first crew making their way to the back of the property - Credit: Adam Manning

One Firefighter looking through the debris for a casualty - Credit: Adam Manning

Firefighter searching the kitchen for a casualty - Credit: Adam Manning

Fire crews searching the kitchen - Credit: Adam Manning


