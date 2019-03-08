Video
Happy birthday - Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall
PUBLISHED: 17:22 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 17 July 2019
Archant
A three-year-old warmed hearts with his rendition of happy birthday to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall
Jacob Leney serenaded the duchess as she was leaving The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth, on Wednesday (July 17).
The Duchess, who turned 72, visited the attraction to mark its 50th anniversary.
Jacob's mum Naomi works in The Donkey Sanctuary's welfare department.
Jacob first visited the attraction when he was one week old.
Comments have been disabled on this article.