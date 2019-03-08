Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Video

Happy birthday - Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 17:22 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 17 July 2019

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Archant

A three-year-old warmed hearts with his rendition of happy birthday to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall

Jacob Leney serenaded the duchess as she was leaving The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth, on Wednesday (July 17).

The Duchess, who turned 72, visited the attraction to mark its 50th anniversary.

Jacob's mum Naomi works in The Donkey Sanctuary's welfare department.

Jacob first visited the attraction when he was one week old.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Ottery suffer heavy defeat against Heathcoat 2nds

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Andrew Millington plays Lyme’s mighty Škrabl organ

Andrew Millington in St Michael�s Church, Lyme Regis. Picture: Hilary Highet

Sidford Business Park: Opposition speak out against ‘vanity project’ proposal at inquiry

A three-day inquiry is taking place at East Devon District Council's headquarters at Blackdown House in Honiton. Picture: Clarissa Place.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists