Video

Happy birthday - Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Archant

A three-year-old warmed hearts with his rendition of happy birthday to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Leney serenaded the duchess as she was leaving The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth, on Wednesday (July 17).

The Duchess, who turned 72, visited the attraction to mark its 50th anniversary.

Jacob's mum Naomi works in The Donkey Sanctuary's welfare department.

Jacob first visited the attraction when he was one week old.