Sidmouth pancake races are a tasty treat this half term

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Picture: Terry Ife

Speedy pancake racers had a flipping good time as they put their skills to the test in this year’s pancake races.

Half-term got underway on Tuesday with Sid Valley Rotary Club’s annual event which saw scores of children take part in a 60 metre dash down The Esplanade, flipping tasty treats along the way.

In the business competition, Michelmore and WBW solicitors tried to end the winning run of Dukes, but were unable to stop the team from once again taking home the prestigious ‘silver pan’.

Malcolm Watkins, Sid Valley Rotary Club president, said: “I think it’s a great success and everyone has had a fantastic time. Some events that we hold are to raise money but this is having a bit of fun and having community spirt.

“Anything we make is the icing on the cake.”

The event was sponsored for the first time by WBW Solicitors.

Any proceeds raised will be donated to Balloons.

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races winners for this year are Dan Colson,Laura Clode,Jonah Lloyd and Jacob Storen of Dukes. Picture: Terry Ife

