Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Sidmouth pancake races are a tasty treat this half term

PUBLISHED: 17:27 19 February 2019

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0560. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0560. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Speedy pancake racers had a flipping good time as they put their skills to the test in this year’s pancake races.

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0632. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0632. Picture: Terry Ife

Half-term got underway on Tuesday with Sid Valley Rotary Club’s annual event which saw scores of children take part in a 60 metre dash down The Esplanade, flipping tasty treats along the way.

In the business competition, Michelmore and WBW solicitors tried to end the winning run of Dukes, but were unable to stop the team from once again taking home the prestigious ‘silver pan’.

Malcolm Watkins, Sid Valley Rotary Club president, said: “I think it’s a great success and everyone has had a fantastic time. Some events that we hold are to raise money but this is having a bit of fun and having community spirt.

“Anything we make is the icing on the cake.”

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0636. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0636. Picture: Terry Ife

The event was sponsored for the first time by WBW Solicitors.

Any proceeds raised will be donated to Balloons.

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0629. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0629. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races winners for this year are Dan Colson,Laura Clode,Jonah Lloyd and Jacob Storen of Dukes. Ref shs 09 19TI 0641. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races winners for this year are Dan Colson,Laura Clode,Jonah Lloyd and Jacob Storen of Dukes. Ref shs 09 19TI 0641. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0628. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0628. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0622. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0622. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0621. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0621. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0619. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0619. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0616. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0616. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0613. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0613. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0607. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0607. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0606. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0606. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0599. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0599. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0536. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0536. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0593. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0593. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0591. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0591. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0587. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0587. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0526. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0526. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0585. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0585. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0525. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0525. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0583. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0583. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0579. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0579. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0574. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0574. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0570. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0570. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0648. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0648. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0572. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0572. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0539. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0539. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0567. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0567. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0565. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0565. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0564. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0564. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0529. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0529. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0554. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0554. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0550. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0550. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0548. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0548. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0545. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0545. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0543. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0543. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0532. Picture: Terry IfeSid Valley Rotary club pancake races. Ref shs 09 19TI 0532. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

£300k to boost Sidmouth tourism from Sanditon

Cathy Gardner outside Sanditon. Ref shs 07 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Ed Walker saddles winner at Buckfastleigh point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Sidbury cricketers preparing for life in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

The Sidbury CC side before their last weekend's meeting with Newton Poppleford.

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Artist David Shrigley gives talk prior to Branscombe Project book launch

Artist David Shrigley: Picture: courtesy of David Shrigley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists