East Devon Art Academy end of year exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:12 AM June 30, 2022
Martin Dunkin. - Credit: East Devon Art Academy.

The students of the East Devon Art Academy in Sidmouth are holding an end of year exhibition next month. 

Taking place from Saturday, July 9 until Sunday, July 17 at the Old Fore Street in Sidmouth, its an exhibition of work by the students of East Devon Art Academy featuring a collection of paintings, oils, acrylics, mixed media and watercolour.

See work from local artists, Chris Powell, Tracy Rapson, Martin Dunkin, Dale Heron, Michelle Kennedy, Alan Harfield, Barry Roach, Keith Felstead, Victoria Ballion and Stephanie George all featuring in the show in July. 

On the first day of the exhibition, the East Devon Art Academy wiil also be holding a coffee morning.

Proceeds of this and any profit from the exhibition will be sent to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal to help refugees fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

Opening everyday between July 9 and July 17 between 11am and 5pm at their studio on Old Fore Street, Sidmouth - find out more about the group on their website. 

Dale Heron. - Credit: East Devon Art Academy.

Tracey Rapson. - Credit: East Devon Art Academy.

David Hughes. - Credit: East Devon Art Academy.

Four Oaks by Chris Powell. - Credit: East Devon Art Academy.


