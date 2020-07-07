East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach.

Sidmouth and Exmouth beaches have been ranked among the best in the country by an environmental charity.

Exmouth Beach.

Keep Britain Tidy makes the awards for achieving high standards of beach management, as well as water quality for bathing beaches.

Sites are assessed for safety and services, environmental management, water quality and information.

The Blue Flag award is an international award presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of the country’s coastline.

A local fisherman selling his catch on Budleigh beach.

It is the first time Sidmouth has won the Blue Flag award whilst Exmouth has retained the award for a second year.

The pair were also both awarded Seaside Awards, alongside Budleigh and Seaton.

East Devon district councillors Denise Bickley and Cathy Gardner, who oversee the Sidmouth Town ward, said: “We are delighted that Sidmouth has been awarded its first Blue Flag this year.

“This is a great team effort and thanks must go to East Devon District Council staff, Sidmouth Town Council staff and councillors, Jurassic Paddle Sports, Sidmouth Lifeboat, as well as the army of volunteers who play a huge part in keeping the beach clean.”

Budleigh beach on a bright autumn morning.

“Working together is an example of community spirit at its best.”

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon’s coast, country and environment portfolio holder, said: “It’s great that our beaches have again achieved the Blue Flag Awards.

“This clearly demonstrates that East Devon District Council, through its team of officers and staff, its various partners and our many volunteers have again worked tremendously hard to gain these awards.”

“On behalf of all our residents and our many visitors to our beaches, I would like to congratulate our hardworking team for the work that it has done.”

More information on Keep Britain Tidy, which also runs The Green Flag Award scheme, which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, as well as information about the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards can be found at https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/local-authorities/improve-public-spaces/blue-flag-and-seaside-award