Advanced search

Bellringers celebrate centenary in Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 October 2019

The bells at Ottery St Mary church will be rung in celebration of the centenary.

The bells at Ottery St Mary church will be rung in celebration of the centenary.

Archant

Bells will be pealing in Ottery St Mary on Saturday, October 12 to celebrate the centenary of the organisation responsible for ringing them.

It is 100 years since the East Devon branch of the Guild of Devonshire Ringers was founded.

Bellringers from across the district will join the celebrations, in which the bells of Ottery St Mary Parish Church will be ringing out from 2.30pm.

There will be a special service at 4pm, and afterwards the bellringers will assemble for a group photograph outside the church.

Judith Reynolds, from the East Devon branch of the bellringers' guild, said the group is keen to boost its numbers.

Any lapsed ringers, and anyone else who would like to try it, can come along to the practice sessions on Mondays at 7.30pm.

"If you have never tried ringing but would like to learn, you will also be most welcome," she said.

"Ringing is for everyone, from nine to 90, and is an excellent form of exercise."

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Congratula-gins! Sidmouth Gin scoops gold award

Kirsty and John Hammond and Tony and Sandi Coulson with their awards from the Food and Drink Devon Awards. Picture: John Hammond

Bellringers celebrate centenary in Ottery St Mary

The bells at Ottery St Mary church will be rung in celebration of the centenary.

Questions raised over Knowle sale ‘delay’

The Knowle council chambers at Sidmouth. Picture by Terry Ife. Ref mhv 2232-10-07TI

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Coastguard investigate dead porpoise on beach

Beer Coastguard Search & Rescue team. PICTURE: Austen Shute
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists