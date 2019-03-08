Bellringers celebrate centenary in Ottery St Mary

The bells at Ottery St Mary church will be rung in celebration of the centenary. Archant

Bells will be pealing in Ottery St Mary on Saturday, October 12 to celebrate the centenary of the organisation responsible for ringing them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is 100 years since the East Devon branch of the Guild of Devonshire Ringers was founded.

Bellringers from across the district will join the celebrations, in which the bells of Ottery St Mary Parish Church will be ringing out from 2.30pm.

There will be a special service at 4pm, and afterwards the bellringers will assemble for a group photograph outside the church.

Judith Reynolds, from the East Devon branch of the bellringers' guild, said the group is keen to boost its numbers.

Any lapsed ringers, and anyone else who would like to try it, can come along to the practice sessions on Mondays at 7.30pm.

"If you have never tried ringing but would like to learn, you will also be most welcome," she said.

"Ringing is for everyone, from nine to 90, and is an excellent form of exercise."