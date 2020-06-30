East Devon’s Businesses Bounce Back

The Railway Inn, Honiton. Picture: The Railway Inn Archant

The Government has given the green light for certain businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector to reopen from Saturday, July 4.

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers that adhere to the Covid-secure guidelines will be able to open - something that has been warmly welcomed by business owners and East Devon residents.

The impact on the normal operations within each business will be variable, depending on the nature of the trade, but each will need to factor in a limitation on visitor numbers, possible changes to opening times, a pre-booking policy, contactless payments, one-metre plus social distancing measures, hand sanitising stations and possibly, pre-entry temperature checks.

As a whole, independent traders are hoping for a positive boost to business as they reopen, in a phased and Covid-secure way, and share a unified passion to see the local economy recover and succeed.

And each independent trader stands a real chance to move on, if the local people maintain their strong support for local business.

Archway Bookshop owner Simon Holmes Archway Bookshop owner Simon Holmes

Here’s a snapshot of some local companies that are due to reopen imminently...

The Railway gets back on track

For its ‘grand reopening’ The Railway in Honiton will be hosting a big barbecue from 2pm, on Saturday, July 4. Its outdoor space has had a makeover whilst in lockdown, so it’s an ideal spot to get together at a social distance. Quiz nights are scheduled for a 7.30pm start every third Wednesday of the month. A special £7 pizza deal is also on offer every Wednesday. Light lunches are available from Thursday to Saturday each week. And Happy Hour resumes from Tuesday through to Friday, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Call 01404 371007 or see www.therailwayhoniton.co.uk

The Archway Bookshop reopens for delighted book lovers

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Bookworms will be thrilled to learn that the much-loved independent Archway bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, plans to reopen on Wednesday, July 1, and thereafter on weekdays from 11am to 3pm. It has created a Click and Collect service too, with book collections on Tuesdays to Thursdays. Those in self-isolation may wish to take advantage of the free home delivery service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays covering Axminster and Colyton. Visit https://archwaybookshop.co.uk or call 01297 33744.

Exmouth vessels take to the waters once more

The Exmouth-based boat trip company, Stuart Line Cruises is set to re-launch its vessels for journeys along the River Exe and Jurassic Coast from Saturday, July 4. Places are limited on each trip due to the strict Covid-19 measures in place, so pre-booking is highly recommended, especially as there’s likely to be a surge in demand. The trips on offer include a River Exe cruise and a Jurassic Coast cruise starting from Exmouth, a Sidmouth Bay cruise and a Seaton Bay cruise from Seaton. See www.stuartlinecruises.co.uk

The Sidmouth reopens its Arms once again

Stuart Line Cruises in Exmouth. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020151. Picture: Terry Ife Stuart Line Cruises in Exmouth. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020151. Picture: Terry Ife

The traditional pub, The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery near Honiton, is set to reopen its doors on Saturday, July 4. This attractive pub benefits from ample outdoor space that includes an open-sided marquee in case of inclement weather. Opening hours are from 11am to 11pm each day, except Tuesdays. And food is served every day from noon to 9pm. To make a booking call 01404 861252 or to view the menu see www.sidmoutharms.com or visit the Facebook page.

Customers encouraged to use app to order at Wetherspoons.

Exmouth’s Wetherspoons pub, The Powder Monkey, will open on Saturday, July 4, although new Covid-secure processes will be in place. Customers will be encouraged to download and use the Wetherspoon app to order and pay for items from their table rather than ordering at the bar. The usually extensive menu will be slimmed down slightly and the boxes filled with condiment bottles that usually sit on the tables will be replaced with sachets. For information, call 01395 280090.

Extended dining spaces at the Harbour Hotel Extended dining spaces at the Harbour Hotel

The Harbour Hotel in Sidmouth has been especially cautious in applying Covid-secure measures to all its dining areas. To ensure all diners are kept two metres apart, the hotel has extended its dining spaces to include its events rooms, terraces and gardens. There’s an abundance of outdoor space and breath-taking views to take in - it’s a great way to re-introduce a little bit of decadence back into life. The hotel, with the exception of its spa and gym, will reopen on Saturday, July 4. Visit www.harbourhotels.co.uk/sidmouth