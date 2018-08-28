East Devon charity looking to rehome lurcher duo

ARC staff with lurchers Romeo and Julie. Ref shs 49 18TI 6328. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A pair of star-crossed lurchers are looking for a new home.

‘Beautiful’ Romeo and Julie are two lurchers in need of adoption.

They came to Arc in early September of last year and the staff are very fond of the pair.

They will ideally be re-homed as a pair as they enjoy each other’s company and playing together.

The centre also believes that one-year-old Romeo may even be Julie’s son but are not sure for definite. Julie’s exact age is not known but she is around three or four.

Owners who have had previous experience with lurchers are preferred and the dogs will need a large, well-fenced area in which they are free to run around.

Due to them being a hunting breed, they can not be around small animals or young children but they should be fine with older ones.

For more information or, visit www.arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.