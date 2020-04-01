Video

East Devon coronavirus community hotline launched

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A coronavirus community support hub hotline has been set up for East Devon residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents, communities and organisations have been invited to make the most of the information and support on offer.

The hotline, launched on Monday, March 30, will be open from 9am until 5pm.

If you would like to volunteer to help in the community, or if you are an individual or a group who needs community support, you can call the hotline on 01395 571500.

The support line is for:

Individuals that need support, or who are calling on behalf of someone they care for, a family member, friend or neighbour.

Anyone wanting to volunteer or offering support on behalf of a community group, charity or organisation.

Any community groups, organisations or charities that need support.

You can also email the team on COVID.Community@eastdevon.gov.uk.