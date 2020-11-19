Advanced search

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2020

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub. Picture: EDDC.

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub. Picture: EDDC.

Archant

With a national lockdown currently in place, East Devon District Council has introduced measures to make sure its most vulnerable residents can access help.

The Government is sending a letter to clinically ‘extremely vulnerable’ residents which will contain guidance on what to do during lockdown and asking them to register online so they can request support from their local council.

If you need help, EDDC’s website has pages of information dedicated to helping people access support during the pandemic.

If you are unable to find what you need, complete the council’s coronavirus community support hub web form and someone will be in contact with you.

If you don’t have access to the internet, call the dedicated Coronavirus Community Support Hotline on 01395 571500 (open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm).

The council has a dedicated team who can help if you are, for example:

-Clinically extremely vulnerable

-Vulnerable, for example aged over 70, pregnant or housebound

-Anyone instructed to get a flu jab each year on medical grounds

-Feeling isolated

-Struggling financially due to Coronavirus

-Unable to access food or other services

-Not sure on where to go for help and advice

The council can put people in touch with commercial organisations, voluntary groups and others to help with such services as grocery, food orders and deliveries.

The council also has a hardship fund available for those who are affected by coronavirus and who may not be able to access funding or support from elsewhere.

The aim of the fund is to address the economic vulnerability and financial hardship being felt and to help rebuild the financial resilience of those affected.

Council officers will also consider using the fund to help anyone facing financial hardship and unable to afford food even if they have not been directly impacted by coronavirus, such as those who are struggling to provide meals to their children during school holidays or half term.

The fund can be used for many different things such as access to emergency short term support through shopping vouchers, utility top ups, paying for essential travel needs or essential advice and support services.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub. Picture: EDDC.

Ottery ladies on a positive pathway

Ottery St Mary Girls

Couch to 5K

The Couch to 5K plan for running beginners

Fundraising page set up to keep flaming barrels rolling

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography