East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub

East Devon Coronavirus Community Support Hub. Picture: EDDC. Archant

With a national lockdown currently in place, East Devon District Council has introduced measures to make sure its most vulnerable residents can access help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Government is sending a letter to clinically ‘extremely vulnerable’ residents which will contain guidance on what to do during lockdown and asking them to register online so they can request support from their local council.

If you need help, EDDC’s website has pages of information dedicated to helping people access support during the pandemic.

If you are unable to find what you need, complete the council’s coronavirus community support hub web form and someone will be in contact with you.

If you don’t have access to the internet, call the dedicated Coronavirus Community Support Hotline on 01395 571500 (open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm).

The council has a dedicated team who can help if you are, for example:

-Clinically extremely vulnerable

-Vulnerable, for example aged over 70, pregnant or housebound

-Anyone instructed to get a flu jab each year on medical grounds

-Feeling isolated

-Struggling financially due to Coronavirus

-Unable to access food or other services

-Not sure on where to go for help and advice

The council can put people in touch with commercial organisations, voluntary groups and others to help with such services as grocery, food orders and deliveries.

The council also has a hardship fund available for those who are affected by coronavirus and who may not be able to access funding or support from elsewhere.

The aim of the fund is to address the economic vulnerability and financial hardship being felt and to help rebuild the financial resilience of those affected.

Council officers will also consider using the fund to help anyone facing financial hardship and unable to afford food even if they have not been directly impacted by coronavirus, such as those who are struggling to provide meals to their children during school holidays or half term.

The fund can be used for many different things such as access to emergency short term support through shopping vouchers, utility top ups, paying for essential travel needs or essential advice and support services.