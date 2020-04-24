East Devon dairy sees milk sales double
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 April 2020
An East Devon dairy has seen its 24/7 fresh milk vending machine sales double since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
The team at Clinton Dairy are continuing to work around the clock to ensure organic milk supplies are maintained.
The Clinton Devon Farms Partnership (CDFP), a Clinton Devon Estates farming business, manages two organic dairy farms, Otter farm and Dalditch farm, where a herd of 750 cows graze locally.
It also runs a 24/7 fresh milk vending machine at the nearby Otterton Mill visitor centre, in Budleigh Salterton - customers can purchase a recyclable glass bottles or bring their own, paying cash or card.
The vending machine usually sells 10 to 12 litres a day, now it sells between 25 to 30 litres a day – which is expected to continue to rise.
Farms manager Sam Briant-Evans said: “Even at an immensely difficult time like this, the animals still need to be fed and milked, so the work doesn’t stop and we will continue to meet demand.”
