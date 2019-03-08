Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 March 2019

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Picture: Sarah Hall

Talented young dancers will be showcasing ‘The Best of British’ as part of their annual show.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

The curtains have gone up on East Devon Dance Academy’s ‘Triple Fantasy’ production which features 490 students.

The youngsters are split into two casts and will be performing an array of styles from jazz, ballet, tap, modern, Irish and contemporary at the Manor Pavilion.

With its ‘Best of British’ theme, troupes of dancers will be paying homage to some of the nation’s most loved books, characters and places.

Audiences of all ages will find something to enjoy from the opening number Caranby Street to the jolly jauntiness of an English Country Garden.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

The show opened on Monday to audiences and will run until Saturday, April 6

There are no performances on Thursday and Sunday. Evening shows start at 7pm and Saturday matinees at 2pm. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £8 for under 12s.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pitter nets four in Sidmouth Warriors U13s’ win at CS Lions

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

ECB chief executive to speak at Sandy Park cricket conference on Thursday night

Picture: Thinkstock

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Only one in four knife criminals in Devon and Cornwall get immediate prison term, data reveals

Picture: Radar

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists