East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall Picture: Sarah Hall

Talented young dancers will be showcasing ‘The Best of British’ as part of their annual show.

The curtains have gone up on East Devon Dance Academy’s ‘Triple Fantasy’ production which features 490 students.

The youngsters are split into two casts and will be performing an array of styles from jazz, ballet, tap, modern, Irish and contemporary at the Manor Pavilion.

With its ‘Best of British’ theme, troupes of dancers will be paying homage to some of the nation’s most loved books, characters and places.

Audiences of all ages will find something to enjoy from the opening number Caranby Street to the jolly jauntiness of an English Country Garden.

The show opened on Monday to audiences and will run until Saturday, April 6

There are no performances on Thursday and Sunday. Evening shows start at 7pm and Saturday matinees at 2pm. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £8 for under 12s.

