Dance academy takes to the stage at Manor Pavilion Theatre

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:01 PM March 18, 2022
Ballet students from East Devon Dance Academy

Ballet students from East Devon Dance Academy - Credit: Sarah Hall

Two dance shows will be staged at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in late March and early April. 

The East Devon Dance Academy, which teaches students from all over the district, is performing two separate productions. 

Debut is a showcase for the academy’s younger students, with a few guest performances from older dancers. 

Triple Fantasy – Unstoppable is performed by Grade Two ballet students and other experienced dancers. It tells the story of the academy’s journey through the Covid pandemic, with dances to songs including Into the Unknown, Back to School, Waving through a Window, Footprints in the Sand and Work from Home

Debut runs from Saturday, March 26 until Monday 28, and Sunday, April 3 and Monday 4, at various times, and all tickets are £5. 

Triple Fantasy – Unstoppable runs from Wednesday, March 30 until Saturday, April 9, with evening performances at 7pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are £14 for adults and £8 for under-12s. 

