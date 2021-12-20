East Devon DayTime Band ends the year on a high note

The East Devon DayTime Band playing Christmas carols at the Exeter IKEA store. The dog, Becky, is the band's mascot. - Credit: East Devon DayTime Band

The East Devon DayTime Band has recruited a new musical leader and moved to a different rehearsal venue in the last few months of 2021.

Following a report of the band’s search for a new leader/conductor in the Herald in October, they were approached by an experienced and trained classical musician, Brenda Birmingham, offering to take on the role. Brenda specialises as a percussionist and leads the Sidmouth u3a samba band; she is also editor of the u3a’s newsletter.

The East Devon DayTime Band was formed by Trevor in 2017 to bring together brass players who prefer to rehearse and perform during the day rather than in the evening. Their motto is ‘Aiming for continuous improvement whilst at the same time having fun’.

The band had been rehearsing on Monday mornings at Tipton St John Community Hall, but after three new members joined this year a larger venue than became necessary. The rehearsals are now taking place at Primley Church hall in Primley Road, Sidmouth, from 10.15 until 12.15pm. Trevor said they are ‘delighted’ with the move.

He added that the band have enjoyed performing at Christmas events. On Monday, November 29 and Monday, December 6 they played at the Exeter IKEA store.

He said: “With three or four additional guest players joining us we were a group of some 13 or 14 players and had terrific feedback from IKEA customers.

“The audience feedback included so many enthusiastic comments about hearing live music, and from all age groups.”

November 29 was also the first time three people from the same family had taken part in one of the band’s activities. Richard Dew plays the tuba, his 12-year-old son Milo, who had the day off school, played the cornet and Milo’s mother Fiona helped with the collections, which raised £200 for the Devon and Cornwall branch of the Alzheimer’s Society.

On Wednesday, December 8 the band played at the Exmouth Stroke Society’s carol service. Trevor said: “This was an enchanting and endearing little service with some carols beautifully sung by pupils from Littleham School, together with the mayor of Exmouth and the Exmouth town crier also in attendance. The band has been invited to return and take part in a club concert next year.”



