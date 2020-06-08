Advanced search

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

PUBLISHED: 19:03 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:18 08 June 2020

Councillor Cathy Gardner

Councillor Cathy Gardner

Archant

East Devon District Council has a new chairman, following the resignation of Stuart Hughes a week ago.

Independent East Devon Alliance councillor for Sidmouth Town, Dr Cathy Gardner, was elected chairman at an extraordinary meeting, conducted remotely, on Monday, June 8.

There were 38 votes in her favour and five abstentions. Thirteen councillors sent their apologies, and a further three also did not attend.

In a second vote, councillors re-elected the previous vice-chairman Val Ranger, the representative for the Newton Poppleford and Harpford ward, also from the Independent East Devon Alliance.

There were 39 votes in her favour and four abstentions.

There were no other nominations for either role.

Following her election as chairman, Cllr Gardner referred to the Nolan Principles, which are the basis of the ethical standards expected of public office holders.

She said: “ I look forward to implementing as much as I possibly can the duties of councillors under the Nolan Principles; really, respect for all members and members of the public in all our meetings, and particularly for the Nolan principle of objectivity, which currently is particularly relevant; that we should act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Support Sidmouth Lifeboat by buying their 2021 calendar

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Could you be Sidmouth’s next ‘food waste hero’?

Food Waste Hero Neil Cole.

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Support Sidmouth Lifeboat by buying their 2021 calendar

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Could you be Sidmouth’s next ‘food waste hero’?

Food Waste Hero Neil Cole.

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton St John CC - Remembering the 2015 Cornish tour and a couple of player appearance milestones!

Tipton St John CC on their 2019 tour to Cornwall. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess. Picture: ARCHANT

Sports Quiz! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Councillor Cathy Gardner

Could you be Sidmouth’s next ‘food waste hero’?

Food Waste Hero Neil Cole.
Drive 24