East Devon District Council elects new chairman

East Devon District Council has a new chairman, following the resignation of Stuart Hughes a week ago.

Independent East Devon Alliance councillor for Sidmouth Town, Dr Cathy Gardner, was elected chairman at an extraordinary meeting, conducted remotely, on Monday, June 8.

There were 38 votes in her favour and five abstentions. Thirteen councillors sent their apologies, and a further three also did not attend.

In a second vote, councillors re-elected the previous vice-chairman Val Ranger, the representative for the Newton Poppleford and Harpford ward, also from the Independent East Devon Alliance.

There were 39 votes in her favour and four abstentions.

There were no other nominations for either role.

Following her election as chairman, Cllr Gardner referred to the Nolan Principles, which are the basis of the ethical standards expected of public office holders.

She said: “ I look forward to implementing as much as I possibly can the duties of councillors under the Nolan Principles; really, respect for all members and members of the public in all our meetings, and particularly for the Nolan principle of objectivity, which currently is particularly relevant; that we should act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.”