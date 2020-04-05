Talaton doctor aims for spot on 'life-changing' Arctic dog sled team

Dan Bunce is hoping to secure a place on the Great Britain team next year. Picture: Dan Bunce

An East Devon doctor is hoping to be selected for a 'life-changing' expedition to take part in a 300km dog sled in the Arctic.

Dan Bunce, who lives in Talaton, has applied to represent Great Britain in the Fjallraven Polar event.

The challenge is a 300km dog sled expedition in the Arctic, comprising a 24-strong team of everyday people each representing a region of the world.

The doctor is hoping to be selected through a public vote.

Mr Bunce said: "The prospect of undertaking this massive challenge both scared and excited me. I've never done anything on this scale before.

"Part of my driving force to apply has been my family and patients, all of whom have impressed on me the need to live a life without regrets and 'what ifs'.

"I think to be selected would be a life-changing experience - to not only have the experience of crossing nearly two hundred miles of pristine Arctic snow, and to camp under the Northern Lights, but to do it whilst having the privilege of representing Great Britain.

"What I need people to do is vote for me please, and to share my voting page with all their friends and family.

"The further I can spread the message about what I am doing the higher my chance of making the team."

If selected, Mr Bunce will take part in the trek between March 30 and April 5 2020.

Mr Bunce is currently a trainee member of Exmoor Search and Rescue team, which provides voluntary assistance to police and ambulance services across Devon and Somerset in locating lost or missing persons or recovering the injured or ill from remote locations.

Mr Bunce said: "In terms of training, at this stage the key is to have a good level of fitness to undertake the journey. From what I have read, being in control of a dog sled is physically tough.

"Nearer to the event Fjallraven provide dog sled training to ensure that all of the team will be able to complete the expedition.

"I think I will also have to prepare myself mentally for the cold, what is 'normal' and when I need to speak to one of the support team."

Visit https://polar.fjallraven.com/contestant/?id=7353&backpage=1&order=popular to vote for Mr Bunce. The voting closes on Thursday, December 12.