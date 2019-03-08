EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Sidmouth community votes in new town councillors

The elected councillors who will serve the public for the next four years on Sidmouth Town Council have been revealed.

The five-hour count for the East Devon town and parish council elections took place on Saturday, May 4 at Exmouth Town Hall and Blackdown House in Honiton.

A total of 3,335 people turned out to vote for Sidmouth candidates in the local elections that took place on Thursday, May 2.

Sidmouth Town Council is now made up of:

Primley: Deirdre Hounsom - uncontested, Emma Murdoch – uncontested and Jeff Turner - uncontested.

Sidbury: John Loudoun - uncontested.

Sidmouth West: Louise Cole – uncontested.

Salcombe Regis: Ian Barlow - 277 votes and David Barratt - 321 votes.

Sidmouth East: Louise Thompson - 166 votes.

North: Charissa Evans - 357 votes, Stuart Hughes - 354 votes, Dawn Manley - 404 votes and Jenny Ware - 358 votes.

Sidford Village: Jack Brokenshire - 209 votes and Marianne Rixson - 328 votes.

South: Denise Bickley - 790 votes, Kelvin Dent - 914 votes, Christopher Lockyear - 552 votes, John Rayson - 329 votes and Paul Wright - 448 votes.

Sidmouth Town Council's chairman Ian Mckenzie-Edwards failed to keep his seat in a surprise twist. Among the others who were ousted were Marc Kilsbie and Sheila Kerridge.

The new faces on the town council are Councillors Deirdre Hounsom, Cllr Emma Murdoch, Cllr Charissa Evans, Cllr Jenny Ware, Cllr Denise Bickley and Cllr Christopher Lockyear.

There were some dramatics during the count when dozens of staff were ask to vacate the counting room after a mix up with a wedding booking.

A bride and groom along with all their guests turned up unexpectedly to tie the knot at Exmouth Town Hall, only to find the room occupied by the election count.

Everyone promptly cleared the room, suspending the count for 45 minutes so they happy couple were indeed able to get married.