Jess embarks on an exciting placement in Nepal with the VSO

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 January 2020

Jess Newill

Jess Newill

Archant

A young person from East Devon, Jess Newill, is about to embark on an exciting three-month placement in Nepal, with the non-profit organisation Voluntary Service Overseas.

From January to March 2020, Jess will work in Dhading in Nepal, on a project that supports the development of inclusive education in schools.

Along with other volunteers, Jess will run awareness sessions on employment and disaster prevention. She will also ensure teachers are provided with enough resources to deliver child-centred teaching.

Before her trip, Jess needs to fundraise the £800 contribution for the VSO. Jess said: "My place on the programme is already paid for. The money raised will directly help VSO's work."

Jess hopes to extend her voluntary deeds on her return to Devon, saying: "When I come back, I will undertake 'Action at Home' to get involved in projects that I'm passionate about, to ensure that I continue to be an active citizen."

To donate, visit Jess's Just Giving page: jessnewill

