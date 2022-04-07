New Action on Poverty Fund launched

Projects and activities helping reduce poverty in East Devon can now apply for a grant fund opened by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The new Action on Poverty Fund can accept applications of between £500 and £5,000 from properly constituted and not-for-private-profit organisations or groups such as:

Voluntary and community sector groups and organisations

Parish Councils

Charities

Other groups such as Community Interest Companies

Projects and activities that apply must help achieve one or more of the priorities or actions listed in EDDC’s Poverty Reduction Strategy and Action Plan which aims to resolve the root causes of poverty.

EDDC leader Councillor Paul Arnott said: "This fund is aimed at the structural challenges in addressing rural, semi-rural and urban poverty. We'd like to thank the many volunteers who continue to give their time and have stepped up with such generosity in this crucial work."

Applications can be submitted at any point up until the cut-off date of 30 September 2022.

For more information, visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk/grants-and-funding/grants-available-from-us/east-devon-action-on-poverty-fund