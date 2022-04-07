News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

New Action on Poverty Fund launched

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:12 AM April 7, 2022
East Devon District Council's HQ, Blackdown House in Honiton

East Devon District Council's HQ, Blackdown House in Honiton - Credit: LDRS

Projects and activities helping reduce poverty in East Devon can now apply for a grant fund  opened by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The new Action on Poverty Fund can accept applications of between £500 and £5,000 from properly constituted and not-for-private-profit organisations or groups such as:

  • Voluntary and community sector groups and organisations
  • Parish Councils
  • Charities
  • Other groups such as Community Interest Companies

Projects and activities that apply must help achieve one or more of the priorities or actions listed in EDDC’s Poverty Reduction Strategy and Action Plan which aims to resolve the root causes of poverty. 

EDDC leader Councillor Paul Arnott said: "This fund is aimed at the structural challenges in addressing rural, semi-rural and urban poverty. We'd like to thank the many volunteers who continue to give their time and have stepped up with such generosity in this crucial work."

Applications can be submitted at any point up until the cut-off date of 30 September 2022.

For more information, visit  www.eastdevon.gov.uk/grants-and-funding/grants-available-from-us/east-devon-action-on-poverty-fund

East Devon News

Don't Miss

Shaun Harper, jailed for making offensive phone calls to women

Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster

Court Reporter

person
Sam Nixon and Don Armand discussing the new technology

WATCH: New scheme sees Exeter Chiefs use PLAYER POWER to keep fans warm

Paul Jones

person
4 bedroom house in centre of Sidmouth

Property of the Week: Sussex House, Sidmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person
east devon

East Devon MP among those criticising new parliamentary boundary changes

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon