East Devon leisure centres prepare to reopen following Government go-ahead

The gym at Honiton Leisure Centre. Archant

Some of East Devon’s leisure centres could reopen by the end of July, following the Government’s easing of restrictions on gyms and sports facilities.

They will be allowed to open, with Covid-19 precautions in place, from Saturday, July 25.

LED Leisure has facilities in Exmouth, Honiton, Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary, Axminster, Colyton and Broadclyst, including swimming pools at Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton.

In a statement the company said: “All the team at LED Community Leisure were delighted to hear the news from the Government yesterday that, all being well, it should be possible to re-open many of our leisure facilities towards the end of this month.

“We are now working on the finishing touches to our re-opening plans and will soon be able to confirm which centres are opening when, and which activities will be available, once we have agreed arrangements with East Devon District Council, our local authority partner.

“With regards to the re-opening of swimming pools, we are seeking further guidance from our local authority partners and Swim England, alongside the updated Government guidance issued yesterday.”

The company will also be advising soon on the new protocols and Covid-19 precautions that will apply to visitors.