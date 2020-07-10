Advanced search

East Devon leisure centres prepare to reopen following Government go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 10:30 11 July 2020

The gym at Honiton Leisure Centre.

The gym at Honiton Leisure Centre.

Archant

Some of East Devon’s leisure centres could reopen by the end of July, following the Government’s easing of restrictions on gyms and sports facilities.

They will be allowed to open, with Covid-19 precautions in place, from Saturday, July 25.

LED Leisure has facilities in Exmouth, Honiton, Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary, Axminster, Colyton and Broadclyst, including swimming pools at Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton.

In a statement the company said: “All the team at LED Community Leisure were delighted to hear the news from the Government yesterday that, all being well, it should be possible to re-open many of our leisure facilities towards the end of this month.

“We are now working on the finishing touches to our re-opening plans and will soon be able to confirm which centres are opening when, and which activities will be available, once we have agreed arrangements with East Devon District Council, our local authority partner.

“With regards to the re-opening of swimming pools, we are seeking further guidance from our local authority partners and Swim England, alongside the updated Government guidance issued yesterday.”

The company will also be advising soon on the new protocols and Covid-19 precautions that will apply to visitors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Rosalie Warren Trophy success for Sidmouth Academy graduate Hilary Tutcher

Golf club and ball

Speedway looking at possible August return after pandemic lay-off

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

East Devon leisure centres prepare to reopen following Government go-ahead

The gym at Honiton Leisure Centre.

Appeal for volunteer drivers as medical car service prepares to resume

Heading off in the minibus with pre-cooked lunches Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Cricket back locally this weekend

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife