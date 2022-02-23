A surprise guest speaker at the Luncheon Club

There was a special guest speaker at the East Devon Luncheon Club in Sidmouth last week.

Barry Johnston, son of the legendary cricket commentator Brian Johnston, stood in at short notice to speak at the Victoria Hotel on Tuesday, February 15, following the planned speaker not being able to attend.

Barry addressed the group two years ago before lockdown and said he was 'delighted to be back in Sidmouth'. He and his wife stayed at the Victoria the night before and commented on how much they enjoyed their stay and in particular Valentine’s dinner.

A spokesperson for the luncheon club said: "Barry's talk last time was mostly about his father’s career, this time he spoke about his own fascinating career in music, radio and book editing. He regaled the members and their guests with captivating anecdotes of his time in the 1970s as a lead singer and guitarist with the pop group Design. Before that, when he was 18, he signed as a songwriter to the Beatles company Apple Publishing. He appeared in more than 50 TV shows with Design alongside such stars as Morecombe and Wise, The Two Ronnies, Tommy Cooper and Benny Hill. He recounted some wonderful stories about Tommy who he described as the best comedian he had ever met. With Design, under his stage name as Barry Alexander, they released 13 singles and five albums and he wrote many of the group’s songs. Barry spoke of the great time he and the group had during the 70s.

"Following this time in his career he became the manager for The New Seekers and then in the 80s, he moved to Los Angeles where he enrolled at the Broadcasting School in Hollywood and after graduating presented the Breakfast Show on a radio station in California. After returning to the UK in1985 he worked for the BBC working on Radio Sussex and Radio 5 as a presenter on their Sunday Breakfast Show. He spent many years editing and producing audiobooks for the BBC for such celebrities as Sir Michael Parkinson, Alan Titchmarsh, Tony Benn and many others. Barry has edited and written several books about his father and cricket. He is about to publish an updated version of 'The Wit of Cricket'.

"He provided great entertainment to the members at the lunch with many stories about his time in Music, Publishing and Radio, his talk was entitled 'The other side of the microphone'."

Simon Card, Chairman of the East Devon Luncheon Club, said: “We were delighted to welcome Barry and his wife back to Sidmouth and much enjoyed his many funny and interesting stories, members and their guests enjoyed the talk greatly. They all really appreciated his light-hearted dialogue after such a challenging time in lockdown."